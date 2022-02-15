VTrans crews switch from plowing to fixing potholes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even though we haven’t had much snow lately, VTrans crews are still keeping busy.

They say they’ve been out moving large snow piles from the roadway and patching potholes.

A more permanent fix to those potholes is coming during the construction season.

No major snow is in the forecast. Click here for all the latest on the weather.

With a slight break from the snowfall, VTrans maintenance crews have been keeping busy, winging back mounting snow piles... Posted by Vermont Agency of Transportation on Monday, February 14, 2022

