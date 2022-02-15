VTrans crews switch from plowing to fixing potholes
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even though we haven’t had much snow lately, VTrans crews are still keeping busy.
They say they’ve been out moving large snow piles from the roadway and patching potholes.
A more permanent fix to those potholes is coming during the construction season.
No major snow is in the forecast.
