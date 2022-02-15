WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a COVID media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 120 new coronavirus cases for a total of 109,631. There have been a total of 574 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 6.4%. The current number of hospitalizations is 66 with 15 in the ICU.

