WATCH LIVE: Scott COVID briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a COVID media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 120 new coronavirus cases for a total of 109,631. There have been a total of 574 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 6.4%. The current number of hospitalizations is 66 with 15 in the ICU.

