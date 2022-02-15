WCAX Channel 3 News First at Four live on our sister station, WYCI

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX Channel 3 News First at Four is live now on our sister station WYCI, due to CBS coverage of UEFA Champions League soccer. Here’s how to find WYCI:

In Vermont:

- Burlington Telecom 284

- Comcast 712

- Spectrum 706

- Over the air via 3 News Now channel 3.6

In New York:

- Over the Air 40.1

- Spectrum 706 or 1230

In New Hampshire:

- OTA 26.1

- Comcast 712

- Spectrum 706

Via Satellite:

- Dish 34

- DirecTV 40

WCAX Channel 3 News at Five will air as usual on WCAX CBS immediately following CBS UEFA Champions League coverage.

And you can always watch our news in the livestream on www.wcax.com.

