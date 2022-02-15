Will Scott veto charter change to lower Brattleboro’s voting age?

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Legislature has given final approval to a charter change in Brattleboro that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections. Students we spoke with support the measure but Governor Scott says not so fast.

Voters in Brattleboro approved the charter change back in 2019. Now, with full legislative approval, the bill heads to the governor.

“I think that is it very important for us to have democratic power,” Django Grace said.

Grace recently turned 16. He’s a sophomore at Brattleboro High School and passionate about climate change issues. In fact, he’s a member of the town’s energy committee.

“Since we are the voice of the future and we are the ones most affected and we are the ones who are going to have to bring up our children in this new reality, it’s really important for us to be able to start advocating early on,” Grace said.

“This gives the opportunity for the younger generation and for students who are motivated and aware about the issues to get their voice out there,” Lily Buren said.

Buren is a senior. The 18-year-old’s biggest concern is gun violence. She supports Brattleboro’s charter change that would allow more teens to voice that concern during town votes.

“Especially so that can carry over into adulthood,” she said.

The charter change bill, which has now passed both the House and Senate, would allow 16-and 17-year-olds in Brattleboro voting power and the ability to run for local office, like the town Select Board. The charter change, however, would not apply to statewide elections.

But it appears to be heading toward a veto from the governor.

“I just think it should be consistent throughout Vermont. So, if we are going to allow 16- and 17-years-olds to vote, we should take that up on a statewide basis,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

Scott also notes that lawmakers are currently considering raising the age of responsibility for youth criminal behavior because of research that points to cognitive decision-making that is not fully developed.

Other critics say students aren’t educated enough on issues like property taxes and school budgets.

But the teenagers we spoke with disagree.

“We have the most skin in the game out of anyone because we are the ones who your decisions are affecting without a say in those decisions,” Grace said.

Legislators could still override a potential veto if they are able to muster the same amount of votes that passed the bill.

