Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our weather will turn much more active heading into the second half of the work week. A strong frontal system will first bring strong winds on Wednesday, then rain and near-record highs on Thursday, followed by sleet and snow with icy roads possible by Friday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Champlain Valley and northern New York from 10am to 10pm on Wednesday. Wind gusts from 45 to 55 miles per hour will be possible, which could cause power outages through Wednesday evening. Strong southerly winds will also help temperatures warm up, reaching the low 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will arrive by the early morning on Thursday. Rainfall totals of a half inch to one inch could cause isolated ice jam flooding. Temperatures will also approach record highs with breezy conditions through the afternoon, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

The cold front on Thursday night and early Friday will bring an end to the warm weather, changing rain over to a mix and then snow. Ice and snow accumulation will likely be limited, but a flash freeze is possible Friday morning, freezing any water on the roads over to ice. Temperatures will fall sharply during the morning hours, reaching the 20s by the afternoon.

The weekend is looking partly sunny and seasonable. Temperatures will be close to normal for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-K teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
United States' Megan Nick competes during the women's aerials finals at the 2022 Winter...
Vermonter’s high-flying performance lands her on Olympic podium
File photo
Trail groomer hit by empty snowmobile
Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue...
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter
Nurses at the UVM Medical Center will see 10% salary increases effective in the next pay period...
UVM Medical Center, nurses union reach deal on pay raises

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast