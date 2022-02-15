BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our weather will turn much more active heading into the second half of the work week. A strong frontal system will first bring strong winds on Wednesday, then rain and near-record highs on Thursday, followed by sleet and snow with icy roads possible by Friday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Champlain Valley and northern New York from 10am to 10pm on Wednesday. Wind gusts from 45 to 55 miles per hour will be possible, which could cause power outages through Wednesday evening. Strong southerly winds will also help temperatures warm up, reaching the low 40s by Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will arrive by the early morning on Thursday. Rainfall totals of a half inch to one inch could cause isolated ice jam flooding. Temperatures will also approach record highs with breezy conditions through the afternoon, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

The cold front on Thursday night and early Friday will bring an end to the warm weather, changing rain over to a mix and then snow. Ice and snow accumulation will likely be limited, but a flash freeze is possible Friday morning, freezing any water on the roads over to ice. Temperatures will fall sharply during the morning hours, reaching the 20s by the afternoon.

The weekend is looking partly sunny and seasonable. Temperatures will be close to normal for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

