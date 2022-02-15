Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast.
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After yet another very cold start to the day, we will try to get some warmer air in here for the rest of the day. We will succeed - sort of. It will be warmer than it was on Monday for Valentine’s Day, but we will still be running close to 10 degrees below where we ought to be for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 31°). There will be a mix of sun & clouds today, but when those clouds are around, they could fling a few snow showers around, especially late morning & early afternoon, and mainly in the higher elevations. Those snow showers will only bring a dusting to around an inch at some of the mountaintops.

A big warm-up will start on Wednesday and continue into Thursday. But there will be a big price to pay for that warmer air. Winds will pick up out of the south on Wednesday, and there could be some gusts up to 55 mph. Those gusty winds could bring down trees, tree limbs, and power lines.

Temperatures could be close to record high levels on Thursday (the record high for Feb.17th in Burlington is 53°, set in 1981). But it will still be windy in the morning, ahead of an approaching, sharp cold front, coming in from the NW. That front will bring rain on Thursday, which could be heavy at times later in the day.

The combination of warm temperatures, strong winds, and heavy rain could break up the ice on rivers and streams, and could cause some ice jams that could lead to flooding.

All of this wet weather will end up as some possible freezing rain in northern NY near the St. Lawrence Valley on Thursday night as the cold front ushers in sharply colder air on blustery NW winds. There will also be a bit of snow for all of us, but it won’t amount to much . . . around 1-3″ or so through Friday morning before it clears out late in the day.

The weather will settle down to near normal conditions for mid-February for the weekend. And another warm-up will begin as we get into next week, just in time for Presidents Day on Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the progress of all this active weather headed our way over the next few days, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Julian, 42, is remembered as a beloved pre-K teacher in the Peru Central School District
North Country mourns loss of pre-K teacher
United States' Megan Nick competes during the women's aerials finals at the 2022 Winter...
Vermonter’s high-flying performance lands her on Olympic podium
File photo
Trail groomer hit by empty snowmobile
Burlington police are looking for whoever fired a gun several times at a Riverside Avenue...
Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter
Nurses at the UVM Medical Center will see 10% salary increases effective in the next pay period...
UVM Medical Center, nurses union reach deal on pay raises

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast