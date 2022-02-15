BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After yet another very cold start to the day, we will try to get some warmer air in here for the rest of the day. We will succeed - sort of. It will be warmer than it was on Monday for Valentine’s Day, but we will still be running close to 10 degrees below where we ought to be for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 31°). There will be a mix of sun & clouds today, but when those clouds are around, they could fling a few snow showers around, especially late morning & early afternoon, and mainly in the higher elevations. Those snow showers will only bring a dusting to around an inch at some of the mountaintops.

A big warm-up will start on Wednesday and continue into Thursday. But there will be a big price to pay for that warmer air. Winds will pick up out of the south on Wednesday, and there could be some gusts up to 55 mph. Those gusty winds could bring down trees, tree limbs, and power lines.

Temperatures could be close to record high levels on Thursday (the record high for Feb.17th in Burlington is 53°, set in 1981). But it will still be windy in the morning, ahead of an approaching, sharp cold front, coming in from the NW. That front will bring rain on Thursday, which could be heavy at times later in the day.

The combination of warm temperatures, strong winds, and heavy rain could break up the ice on rivers and streams, and could cause some ice jams that could lead to flooding.

All of this wet weather will end up as some possible freezing rain in northern NY near the St. Lawrence Valley on Thursday night as the cold front ushers in sharply colder air on blustery NW winds. There will also be a bit of snow for all of us, but it won’t amount to much . . . around 1-3″ or so through Friday morning before it clears out late in the day.

The weather will settle down to near normal conditions for mid-February for the weekend. And another warm-up will begin as we get into next week, just in time for Presidents Day on Monday.

-Gary

