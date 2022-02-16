Advertisement

Arsonist arrested in connection to December house fire

Justin Manly, 37 arrested in connection to house fire in Rochester
Justin Manly, 37 arrested in connection to house fire in Rochester(COURTESY VERMONT STATE POLICE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police arrest the arsonist who lit a Rochester home on fire, back in December.

State Police say they located and interviewed Justin Manly, 37, which led to her arrest in connection to the house fire at 233 Bindrum Lane in Rochester.

After over a month of investigating, Police arrested Manly and charged her with first degree arson.

Manly is currently being held on $10,000 bail and is due in court Wednesday.

