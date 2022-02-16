Beekeepers overwhelmed by community support after vandals destroy hives

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Things are looking up for a group of Burlington beekeepers who lost several hives in January due to an act of vandalism in the Intervale. The beekeepers say despite overwhelming sadness about the loss of thousands of bees, kindness from the community has given them a glimmer of hope.

Jan. 13 was a tough day for the bees and beekeepers of BTV Honey.

“You know, it’s like losing a dog,” Bill Mares said. “I mean it’s something you’ve given, not your life but certainly a lot of your effort.”

The beekeepers, including Bill Mares, say after speaking with police, they think a stolen truck was driven through the Intervale Farms, destroying six hives and several greenhouses.

The casualties were estimated to be around 150,000 bees, a tough loss for Mares and the other beekeepers.

But Mares has been beekeeping for nearly 50 years and isn’t letting an act of vandalism put a damper on that.

“You get to use all your senses. You’re out there with your smell and your touch and your hearing and your sight and your taste,” Mares explained.

He says he picked it up while living in the Northeast Kingdom.

“I was living in St. Johnsbury and there was a local beekeeper who was like the Pied Piper of beekeepers, and he was just a wonderful teacher,” Mares said.

After vowing he’d do the same someday, Mares now teaches beekeeping at CVU High School.

“It’s just a great hobby and it’s great to teach other people to do it. It’s like dealing legal drugs,” he said.

It’s his way of sharing his sliver of joy with the community. After the hives were destroyed in January, the community did the very same. A GoFundMe page was established almost immediately after the early morning incident and now sits at over $17,000.

“It made up for a lot of the pain of the loss of the bees, and we’re going to be able to recover and start again and be made whole,” Mares said.

He says the hive repair should total about $6,000-$7,000. The rest will go to fixing the damaged greenhouses on the property, and whatever is left over will go to the Intervale Community Farm the hives sit on.

While Mares says he doesn’t understand why it happened at all, he’s touched by the response that came as a result.

“Oh, I feel like I’m going to get teary-eyed,” he said. “I mean it just... we were the beneficiaries of community kindness.”

I called the Burlington Police Department Wednesday to check in on the status of the crime. They say they still have not caught a suspect. They also said they would get back to us with an update, but I had not yet heard back when this story was published.

Related Story:

Intervale farm picks up pieces after vandal destroys beehives, greenhouse

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.