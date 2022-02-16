Bove brothers plan to evict low-income refugee families in Winooski — and raise rents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rick and Mark Bove want to evict 24 low-income, mostly refugee families from an apartment complex in Winooski and plan to raise rents to market rate, causing panic among tenants and alarming city officials.

The mass evictions follow an investigation published last November by Seven Days and Vermont Public Radio that found substandard living conditions and persistent health code violations across the Boves’ large empire of rentals.

Darren Perron spoke with reporters Derek Brouwer and Liam Elder-Connors about the follow-up to their investigation.

Related Story:

Bove family responds to slumlord allegations

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.