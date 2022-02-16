Advertisement

Burlington Town Mall closes for good

Burlington Town Mall after closing in February of 2022
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February of 2022(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s official, Burlington Town Center Mall is closed.

Signs on the door tell people to head elsewhere for public restrooms and around the corner for LL Bean.

The mall’s co-owner, Don Sinex says the pandemic was the last straw for business. He says the mall has been losing money since 2019.

“There just haven’t been shops there for awhile now, but it is sort of surprising with all the space they have in there,” explained Burlington resident, Peter Benjamin.

With Starbucks moving out last October, LL Bean is the only store left, but that won’t be for long as the outdoor store is moving to Williston

While it’s not certain what will take its place, Burlingtonians have a few ideas about what they’d like to see.

“Probably more local shops, not chain restaurants or stores,” Benjamin says. “That’s what was there last time and that didn’t work out.”

“It would be cool for more outdoors brands, clothing retail, but I think coffee and quick convenience food is desirable.,” said Burlington resident Evan Jolly.

Sinex says they’re working to figure out what’s next for the space. He says it’ll include demolition of the current mall.

New construction will be phase two of the CityPlace development currently in the works.

