Canada updates COVID rules at the border

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Canada is changing its COVID-19 rules to get across the border.

Currently, someone wanting to cross into Canada needs a PCR test within 72 hours.

Starting February 28, a negative antigen test within 24 hours of border arrival will count.

However, taking a rapid test at home isn’t enough. Canada’s Health Department says it must be authorized by the country it was purchased in and must be done by a lab, health care center or telehealth service.

Canada’s travel health notice is also dropping from a Level 3 to a Level 2, meaning the government is no longer recommending against any non-essential travel.

North Country leaders are calling this a good first step but want more flexibility.

Assemblyman Billy Jones says there needs to be an exemption for vaccinated travelers who visit the United States for less than 72 hours.

“We need more guidance from both federal governments so that we can prepare for the future and we need an expedited phased-in approach so border communities are not left in the dark in the future,” said Jones.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik continues to want both the U.S. and Canada to drop all COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s time to resume pre-pandemic life, and Northern Border travel is crucial for North Country families, small businesses, and tourism,” said Stefanik.

