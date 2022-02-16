Flynn Elementary School families still waiting for answers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two months after the state started investigating an incident at a Burlington elementary school and put three employees on paid leave, we still don’t know what happened.

In December, the state started investigating allegations a student was improperly restrained at the Flynn Elementary School in the city’s New North End.

Three people were put on administrative leave then, but families still don’t know the whole story.

What we do know is that Assistant Principal Herb Perez was placed on leave because of a complaint of inappropriate restraint of a student. Because the investigation is ongoing, it’s unclear what exactly happened.

While looking into Perez’s actions, questions came up about Principal Lashawn Whitmore-Sells and her involvement. That led to the discovery that her license had expired, so she was put on leave, too.

Then, the district’s human resources director, Susan Anderson-Brown, was put on leave for not informing the district about the principal’s lapsed license.

Right now, Shelley Mathias is running the Flynn school.

As for when this investigation is supposed to wrap up, the district says soon, but they won’t say when that will be.

