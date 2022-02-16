Advertisement

Former fugitive pleads guilty in 2009 parental kidnapping

FILE - Lisa Miller answers questions about her custody battle during a news conference at the...
FILE - Lisa Miller answers questions about her custody battle during a news conference at the State Capitol on Thursday, April 17, 2008, in Richmond, Va.(LISA BILLINGS | AP Photo/Lisa Billings, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A former Vermont woman who fled the United States with her daughter to avoid sharing custody with her former civil union partner has pleaded guilty to parental kidnapping.

Lisa Miller appeared via video in federal court in Buffalo Wednesday. She admitted to the charge under an agreement with prosecutors in exchange for an expected prison sentence of 12 to 18 months.

Miller was indicted in 2014 amid a prolonged custody fight after she broke up with her partner, renounced homosexuality and became an evangelical Christian.

Authorities say she fled to Nicaragua with the couple’s daughter in 2009.

She was arrested last year after returning to the United States.

