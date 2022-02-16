Healthwatch: Are juices and smoothies healthy?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There is a new spot for smoothies or juices in Plattsburgh. Kelly O’Brien looks into how they can benefit or hurt your diet in this week’s Healthwatch.

The North Country Food Co-op has a new shack out back. “The juice bar opened in June of last summer and it’s sort of been in the works the last four-and-a-half years,” explained Halie Sunwall with Smoothie Shack Out Back, a one-stop-shop for organically made, gluten-free smoothies, juices, sandwiches, and raw desserts. “Everything is catered to different health aspects. All the smoothies kind of do their certain purpose.”

Sunwall knows what it’s like to have dietary restrictions, which she says played a role in creating the shack. She says she’s catered the menu to help get people to get their bodies back to feeling good. “This is a safe place, to start. I can give you ideas. It’s an easy way to get your digestion back on track,” she said.

We checked in with Anne Hutchinson, a registered dietician at Gifford Health Care, to see what the health benefits are behind the blended or juiced treats. “While it can be a good way to get some extra fruits and vegetables in your day, it’s always better to have the whole food,” Hutchinson said.

She says if you are adding the drinks in addition to your daily meals, that’s okay. It’s when people ditch the need for sustenance and instead use the shakes for “cleanses” is when things can get tricky. “I think that where we run into problems with the cleanses is it’s just not a sustainable way to maintain our health,” Hutchinson said. She also says to make sure you look at the ingredients and what is being added. “Because something there can be added is sugars.”

