High winds close Grand Isle-Plattsburgh ferry

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - High winds closed the Grand Isle-Plattsburgh ferry on Wednesday.

Lake Champlain Ferries says 50 mph winds and icy conditions led them to temporarily close the crossing between Grand Isle, Vermont, and Plattsburgh, New York.

They expected to have an update on the crossing at 9 p.m. but said the winds were expected to continue through the night.

The Charlotte, Vermont, to Essex, New York, ferry is running as scheduled.

