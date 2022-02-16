Advertisement

Horses seized from Colchester farm

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities Wednesday morning seized 14 horses from a Colchester farm as part of an animal neglect investigation.

It happened at a home on Poor Farm Road. The Colchester Police used a search warrant that authorized a veterinarian to look at the horses and take blood tests.

Police say the 22-year old man in charge become the owner of the horses after his mother died late last year. Officials found the horses did not have sufficient access to water, food, and care. They say they have been relocated to “a more suitable location.”

