How COVID is taking a toll on Vermont’s Town Meeting Day tradition

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID concerns will also impact Town Meeting Day. About three-quarters of Vermont’s cities and towns will not hold in-person meetings on March 1.

The Town Meeting Day tradition in communities across Vermont is about more than just casting votes. It’s also about bringing the community together, neighbors sharing a meal. But the meeting house doors in Strafford will once again remain closed this year.

“I’m sad, I’m sad for the second time,” Sue Coburn said.

Coburn has owned the general store in Strafford for going on 45 years. It’s a gathering spot in the community.

“There has been a lot of chitchat going on already about the articles already, and what does everybody think about what,” Coburn said.

Once a year, the seats of the meeting house in Strafford are usually packed with 150 town residents. But once again, the pandemic has changed that plan. The town will be voting by Australian ballot for the second year in a row. A sample ballot is currently posted at the town offices.

“I think that people are in their homes and they are making their opinions and there is not enough discussion among ourselves to really understand the issues,” said Toni Pippy, the chair of the select board.

Pippy says in-person meetings help residents iron out the issues face to face.

“Vermont practices the most genuine form of democracy in the world,” said Ted Brady of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

About 75% of communities in Vermont are not holding in-person meetings this year. Of the 25% that are, roughly half have delayed their meetings until later in the year. But everyone will have the opportunity to have their vote counted.

“All towns have to do this. All towns come together every March and vote on how they are going to govern themselves,” Brady said.

In Strafford, a decision on whether to purchases a new property for the town offices is on the ballot.

Officials say the bright side to ballots is more votes are cast.

“Hearing from more than 400 voters in a town of 1,000 or 1,100 means so much more than hearing from 150,” Pippy said.

An informational meeting will be hosted online prior to Strafford’s vote. And there’s always the general store.

“Oh, it’s better than town meeting because we can say more things and get away with more,” Coburn said.

And because of increased participation in this community, town officials say it is worth talking about the possibility of combining the ballot with the town meeting moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.