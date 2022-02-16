Jeep falls through ice, police looking for owner

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car falls through the ice in the Mississquoi Bay and police are looking who it belongs too.

Vermont state police say around 4:30 Tuesday, a jeep gladiator was partially submerged in Mississquoi Bay near the Canadian border in Lake Champlain.

Police say a 14ft flat bed trailer was still attached to the jeep with it was in the water.

Police say nobody is believed to be inside but are asking anyone with information to call the St. Albans Barracks.

They can be reached at (802) 524-5993.

