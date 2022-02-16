Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Burlington area residents got an early morning wake-up call courtesy of the Vermont Air National Guard.

A number of viewers said numerous military jets caused a racket as they took off from the VTANG Base in South Burlington around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Guard officials, while not providing specifics, said they often play host to aircraft from other bases. “As an operational F-35 Fighter Wing, we occasionally receive transient aircraft from other bases in support of training and other mission requirements. To preserve operational security, we are not able to comment on aircraft movements,” Vermont National Guard Maj. Scott Detweiler said in a statement.

The Guard has received hundreds of complaints since the F-35s arrived in 2019. Officials in the past have said they make every effort to reduce jet sound, including reducing afterburner use, strict landing and takeoff times, and staying as high in the air as possible for as long as possible. But it hasn’t stopped the complaints.

A handful of homes in the area are also being retrofitted with sound insulation as part of a pilot project funded by the FAA.

Related Stories:

Sound Solutions? Homes in Burlington Airport flight path may not get relief for years

Acoustical tests launched at homes near Burlington airport

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.