Advertisement

Key details await as NY eyes $200M pot business equity fund

New York is proposing a $200 million fund to help people of color, women and some others start...
New York is proposing a $200 million fund to help people of color, women and some others start marijuana businesses. - File photo(KPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York is proposing a $200 million fund to help people of color, women and some others start marijuana businesses.

It’s an ambitious plan to make the pot industry more equitable. But officials haven’t yet nailed down some components that experts say are crucial to making the investment effective.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal was unveiled last month. It would be among the largest sums any state has committed to try to ensure social equity in the fast-growing legal marijuana business.

Would-be equity applicants and advocates are anxious for answers about who would provide private dollars and whether the money would help cover the costs of seeking a license or come in only afterward.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two Vermont men are facing child pornography charges in back-to-back but unrelated arrests.
2 Vermonters face child porn charges in unrelated arrests
Vt. Education Sec. Dan French at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. to lift masking guidelines for highly vaccinated schools
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good
Jan Michael Valverde and Jessica Robishaw
Vt. police arrest 1 for attempted murder, still seeking 2nd suspect
FILE Photo of Killington.
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car

Latest News

Flynn Elementary School families still waiting for answers
File photo
Healthwatch: Are juices and smoothies healthier?
Healthwatch: Are juices and smoothies healthier?
Healthwatch: Are juices and smoothies healthier?
Vermont Olympian Ryan Cochran-Siegle returned home with his silver medal Wednesday evening.
Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle back from Beijing
Omnibus gun bill sent to Governor Scott's desk
Omnibus gun bill sent to Governor Scott's desk