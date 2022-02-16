Mortgage tips: What to know if want to refinance or buy a home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The housing market is hot, and with mortgage rates expected to rise, more people may be looking to lock in a home purchase or refinance.

The Better Business Bureau has some recommendations:

Know how much you can spend upfront.

Research what types of loan options are available to you.

Know the difference between brokers and lenders. Lenders work directly with you on the loan; brokers act as a middleman.

Make sure you’re getting the best deal. Shop around and get multiple lenders’ and brokers’ information before you make your decision. And be prepared to negotiate.

And finally, watch out for scams.

“You’re going to be targeted for those too good to be true offers. Make sure that you protect yourself by not clicking on any social media ad. Take it offline. Again, do your due diligence. Don’t sign onto anything until you have a really dotted your i’s and crossed your t’s,” said Paul Fleming of the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB recommends checking their website to find reputable people to work with. And ask around for referrals from friends and family who have had positive experiences.

