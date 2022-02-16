New Hampshire school choice program survives challenges

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s new school choice program has survived several legislative attempts to repeal or curtail it.

The Republican-led Senate killed a bill Wednesday that would have repealed the program.

It also voted against another bill that would have required participants to prove their financial eligibility each year, not just the first year they apply.

The House, meanwhile, killed a bill that would have limited the program to its budgeted amount.

About 1,800 students are participating at a cost of more than $8 million.

That’s a huge increase from the $129,000 the Department of Education requested in the state budget last year.

