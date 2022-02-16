Advertisement

New Hampshire school choice program survives challenges

New Hampshire’s new school choice program has survived several legislative attempts to repeal or curtail it. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s new school choice program has survived several legislative attempts to repeal or curtail it.

The Republican-led Senate killed a bill Wednesday that would have repealed the program.

It also voted against another bill that would have required participants to prove their financial eligibility each year, not just the first year they apply.

The House, meanwhile, killed a bill that would have limited the program to its budgeted amount.

About 1,800 students are participating at a cost of more than $8 million.

That’s a huge increase from the $129,000 the Department of Education requested in the state budget last year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

