New York sees 97% drop in COVID cases

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says COVID cases dropped by 97% and that New York has the lowest case rate in the country.

“To everybody who followed our guidelines, the businesses who complied with what we asked them to do, the people who got vaccinated and got boosted, the people who wore their mask when the numbers were that dangerously high. We have now the lowest case rate of any major state and any large state in America,” said Gov. Hochul.

Hochul says New York is now at pre-surge levels and the lowest it’s been since last October.

The data reports the spike was January 7, and the numbers have tanked since then.

