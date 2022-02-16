Advertisement

New York sees 97% drop in COVID cases

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says COVID cases dropped by 97% and that New York has the lowest case rate in the country.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says COVID cases dropped by 97% and that New York has the lowest case rate in the country.

“To everybody who followed our guidelines, the businesses who complied with what we asked them to do, the people who got vaccinated and got boosted, the people who wore their mask when the numbers were that dangerously high. We have now the lowest case rate of any major state and any large state in America,” said Gov. Hochul.

Hochul says New York is now at pre-surge levels and the lowest it’s been since last October.

The data reports the spike was January 7, and the numbers have tanked since then.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont men are facing child pornography charges in back-to-back but unrelated arrests.
2 Vermonters face child porn charges in unrelated arrests
Vt. Education Sec. Dan French at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. to lift masking guidelines for highly vaccinated schools
Jan Michael Valverde and Jessica Robishaw
Vt. police arrest 1 for attempted murder, still seeking 2nd suspect
A bomb threat forced evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho on Tuesday.
Bomb threat forces evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good

Latest News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says COVID cases dropped by 97% and that New York has the lowest...
New York sees a 97% drop in COVID cases
Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival ended early because of the weather this week.
Winter Carnival ends early due to warming trend
Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival ended early because of the weather this week.
Winter Carnival ends early due to the weather
Canadian border.
Canada updates COVID rules at the border