NH Food Bank has new chef for culinary training program

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Food Bank has a new executive chef and program manager for its Recipe for Success-Culinary Job Training Program.

Bradley Labarre, of Manchester, has been volunteering with the food bank for more than eight years. Before that, he was operations manager with the food and support services company Compass Group USA. Labarre is succeeding Jayson McCarter, who built the Recipe for Success – Culinary Job Training Program and served in the position for over 15 years.

The program is an eight-week course to help people suffering financial hardship gain the skills and experience necessary to seek employment in the foodservice industry. It works with thousands of individuals per year.

