Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle back from Beijing

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - He’s back! A Vermont Olympian returned home with his silver medal Wednesday evening.

Among the people waiting at the Burlington airport to greet Ryan Cochran-Siegle-- the governor and dozens of the athlete’s fans and family members. And the crowd was pumped.

When he stepped into the airport, a kid in his arms, he was mobbed by supporters.

He showed them his medal and said he was happy to be home after taking silver in Beijing.

“It’s emotional. I’ve definitely been waiting for this moment, you know, just being here, and I’m excited to share my experience with everyone. I think these guys are what it’s really all about and I couldn’t have asked for a better welcome home party,” Cochran-Siegle said.

