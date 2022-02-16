Police arrest suspect in December arson

ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in a Vermont arson case.

After a monthlong investigation, Vermont State Police on Tuesday arrested Justin Manly, 37.

Investigators say Manly was behind the Dec. 30 fire at a home on Bindrum Lane in Rochester.

Manly is charged with first-degree arson and is currently being held on $10,000 bail. Manly is due in court Wednesday.

