Police arrest suspect in December arson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in a Vermont arson case.
After a monthlong investigation, Vermont State Police on Tuesday arrested Justin Manly, 37.
Investigators say Manly was behind the Dec. 30 fire at a home on Bindrum Lane in Rochester.
Manly is charged with first-degree arson and is currently being held on $10,000 bail. Manly is due in court Wednesday.
Related Story:
Investigation underway after log home destroyed by fire
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.