Police: Killington Resort employees leave child alone while skiing

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Killington Resort employees are accused of abuse, after police say they went skiing and left a child alone in a car.

Killington Police say Feb. 8, they got a call about a child in car.

Officers eventually caught up with the car on East Mountain Road and found 21-year-old Katelynn Brent and 29-year-old Cory Ahern.

Police say they are both Killington Resort employees and went through the chair lift gates 10 times that day.

Officers say they admitted they left their child in the car while they skied and checked on them after each “run.”

Brent is charged with DUI and cruelty to a child.

Ahern is charged with cruelty to a child.

Police say the Vermont Department of Children and Families and the New York State Department of Child Protective Services are aware of the charges.

The child was found in the backseat during the traffic stop.

