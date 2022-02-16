Recreation destination: Randolph business fills need for community center

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Tucked into downtown Randolph is a 6,000-square-foot facility called Motio Recreation. The building was constructed by-- and for-- the community.

Behind the warehouse walls, Motio Recreation comes alive, a multipurpose playground for kids, adults and every age in between.

“We would travel if we wanted to enjoy something like this, so for Motio to come to our town is really special,” said Megan Sault of Randolph.

“We try to come here a lot. It’s really fun. You can run around, climb and jump on their airbag. I like to practice my backflips here,” said Connor Sault, 11.

“I think it’s really awesome that I can come here and use a lot of my energy. There’s a lot of space and room to be you,” said Nora Lacroix, 9.

Town leaders say without a teen or community center, Motio Rec is the area’s first-of-its-kind facility, serving not just the 5,000 Randolph residents, but also those living in Brookfield, Braintree, Granville, Roxbury and beyond.

“This actually has shaped up to be sort of the community center. You could walk in here just about any given weekend and see all kinds of people from all different socioeconomic statuses, all different walks of life,” said Rep. Jay Hooper, D-Orange-Washington-Addison.

“It’s filling a void that was here for especially children and families that have children,” said Perry Armstrong of the Randolph Selectboard.

Thanks to the space, kids in this small town are taking their talents to new heights. They’re learning the ropes on sports and activities they may have never had the opportunity to try before.

Motio Rec is the brainchild of Randolph Union High School sweethearts Lindsay and Keegan Haupt.

Lindsay, a pediatric physical therapist at the Gifford Medical Center, and Keegan, a contractor by trade, combined their skillsets to build a business born out of their love story and out of necessity for their neighbors.

“I wanted to meet people in my community with kids that were the same age as my kids. Give them a space where they could grow up with their friends,” Lindsay said.

“We thought one day wouldn’t it be cool to be able to keep people in town and give them something to do here in Randolph,” Keegan said. “It’s really been a community project.”

“Every time we hit a roadblock that was like, ‘Maybe this is too big,’ we talked to one other person that was like, ‘We need this, this is something our community needs,’” Lindsay said.

Motio opened in March 2020 but the pandemic didn’t compromise its potential. And the Haupts’ daughters, Briella, 9, and Laila, 7, are its biggest cheerleaders.

“I’m very grateful for this place,” Briella said.

“It’ll always be here, we’ll just keep adding more stuff that might help you, too,” Laila said.

