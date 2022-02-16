Scott to consider omnibus gun bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A sweeping gun bill has reached Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s desk and he has until Tuesday to take action.

Senate Bill 30 would ban guns in hospitals and it would extend the time period after which a firearm sale could happen without a background check from three days to 30 days. It was first introduced last session but has evolved into an omnibus gun bill.

A spokesperson for the governor has said that he does not oppose modifying the waiting period, also known as the “Charleston loophole,” but he also says the state should focus on the laws already on the books and by addressing the underlying causes of gun violence.

The Republican Governor was sharply criticized by some supporters when he signed a slate of new gun laws four years ago following the foiled school shooting plot in Fair Haven

The new bill appears to be veto-proof in the Senate, where it passed by a 21 to 9 margin. It’s less clear if supporters in the House could muster an override, where it was nine votes shy of the two-thirds majority.

