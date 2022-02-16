Sen. Bernie Sanders to hold town hall with Vermont students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a virtual town hall meeting for Vermont students Wednesday.

A panel of students will join Sanders for a discussion to speak about the issues that matter most to them.

That discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with participants able to ask questions about how the federal government can address the needs of young people.

Students have to register for the Q&A beforehand here.

The livestream starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch that here.

