Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Sanders to hold town hall with Vermont students

Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a virtual town hall meeting for Vermont students Wednesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders is holding a virtual town hall meeting for Vermont students Wednesday.

A panel of students will join Sanders for a discussion to speak about the issues that matter most to them.

That discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with participants able to ask questions about how the federal government can address the needs of young people.

Students have to register for the Q&A beforehand here.

The livestream starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch that here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont men are facing child pornography charges in back-to-back but unrelated arrests.
2 Vermonters face child porn charges in unrelated arrests
Vt. Education Sec. Dan French at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. to lift masking guidelines for highly vaccinated schools
Jan Michael Valverde and Jessica Robishaw
Vt. police arrest 1 for attempted murder, still seeking 2nd suspect
A bomb threat forced evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho on Tuesday.
Bomb threat forces evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School
Patrick Morgan, 57, is charged with two counts of felony second-degree unlawful surveillance.
5th grade teacher arrested for placing camera in school bathroom, police say

Latest News

Canadian border.
Canada updates COVID rules at the border
Investigators determined inappropriate racial language was used at the Enosburg-Middlebury...
Student disciplined for offensive language at school basketball game
Investigators determined inappropriate racial language was used at the Enosburg-Middlebury...
Student disciplined for offensive language at school basketball game
Starting February 28, a negative antigen test within 24 hours of border arrival will count.
Canada updates COVID rules at the border
Justin Manly
Police make arrest in connection to December house fire