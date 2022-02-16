Senior housing damaged in small attic explosion

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - A problem with tubes in the attic caused a mess at Huckle hill Senior Housing Tuesday.

Vernon firefighters say they went to Huck Hill Road around 2:30 p.m.

They figured out a heat exchange in the attic blew, causing a loud sound and a water leak.

Crews cleaned up the water, sheetrock and insulation.

There were initial concerns someone was trapped, but no injuries were reported and none of the residents living there need to move out.

