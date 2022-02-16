Advertisement

Student disciplined for offensive language at school basketball game

Investigators determined inappropriate racial language was used at the Enosburg-Middlebury junior varsity girls basketball game.

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators determined inappropriate racial language was used at the Enosburg-Middlebury junior varsity girls basketball game.

In a letter to the school community, the Enosburg Falls vice principal says at least one student used inappropriate language and that “appropriate disciplinary action has been taken.”

The investigation also determined a separate inappropriate statement was made by an adult, who has not been identified.

School leaders say they want to make Enosburg a welcoming community for all and they ask that people say something if they see or hear anything that could be considered harmful.

