Student disciplined for offensive language at school basketball game

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators determined inappropriate racial language was used at the Enosburg-Middlebury junior varsity girls basketball game.

In a letter to the school community, the Enosburg Falls vice principal says at least one student used inappropriate language and that “appropriate disciplinary action has been taken.”

The investigation also determined a separate inappropriate statement was made by an adult, who has not been identified.

School leaders say they want to make Enosburg a welcoming community for all and they ask that people say something if they see or hear anything that could be considered harmful.

