Trooper hurt in construction zone crash on Maine, NH border

KITTERY, Maine (AP) - A Maine State Police trooper was injured near the border of Maine and New Hampshire when a vehicle hit his cruiser in a construction zone.

The crash happened on the Piscataqua Bridge on Interstate 95 on Wednesday morning. Police did not name the trooper. WMTW-TV reports police say the trooper was taken to a New Hampshire hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police from Maine and New Hampshire were reconstructing the crash and investigating on Wednesday.

