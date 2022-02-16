Advertisement

Trooper hurt in construction zone crash on Maine, NH border

File image
File image(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KITTERY, Maine (AP) - A Maine State Police trooper was injured near the border of Maine and New Hampshire when a vehicle hit his cruiser in a construction zone.

The crash happened on the Piscataqua Bridge on Interstate 95 on Wednesday morning. Police did not name the trooper. WMTW-TV reports police say the trooper was taken to a New Hampshire hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police from Maine and New Hampshire were reconstructing the crash and investigating on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two Vermont men are facing child pornography charges in back-to-back but unrelated arrests.
2 Vermonters face child porn charges in unrelated arrests
Vt. Education Sec. Dan French at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. to lift masking guidelines for highly vaccinated schools
Jan Michael Valverde and Jessica Robishaw
Vt. police arrest 1 for attempted murder, still seeking 2nd suspect
A bomb threat forced evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho on Tuesday.
Bomb threat forces evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good

Latest News

FILE Photo of Killington.
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
File-An F-35 lands outside the Vermont Air National Guard hangars in South Burlington
Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington
Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
New York sees 97% drop in COVID cases
New York Governor Kathy Hochul says COVID cases dropped by 97% and that New York has the lowest...
New York sees a 97% drop in COVID cases