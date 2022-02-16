Advertisement

US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event

United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall’s opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont men are facing child pornography charges in back-to-back but unrelated arrests.
2 Vermonters face child porn charges in unrelated arrests
Vt. Education Sec. Dan French at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. to lift masking guidelines for highly vaccinated schools
Jan Michael Valverde and Jessica Robishaw
Vt. police arrest 1 for attempted murder, still seeking 2nd suspect
A bomb threat forced evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho on Tuesday.
Bomb threat forces evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School
Patrick Morgan, 57, is charged with two counts of felony second-degree unlawful surveillance.
5th grade teacher arrested for placing camera in school bathroom, police say

Latest News

Burlington mall closes down for good
Burlington mall closes for good
Aronist arrested after lighting house on fire
Arsonist arrested in connection to December house fire
Jeep falls through ice in Mississquoi Bay
Jeep falls through ice, police looking for owner
COVID outbreak prompts lockdown at Rutland prison
COVID outbreak prompts lockdown at Rutland prison
Justin Manly, 37 arrested in connection to house fire in Rochester
Arsonist arrested in connection to December house fire