Vermont Sports Hall of Fame unveils 2022 induction class

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For a small state, Vermont is steeped in sports history. On Tuesday, the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame unveiled its 2022 induction class, and it is a doozy.

Eight new members are heading into the Hall this Spring, the headliner probably coming from the hardwood. West Barnet native, St. J and UVM alumnus Taylor Coppenrath is arguably the best basketball player the state has ever produced. He earned the Gatorade State Player of the Year Award in 2000 before his stellar career with the Hoopcats. He’s UVM’s second all-time leading scorer, his four years in Catamount Country were the school’s first four 20-win seasons ever, the last three of those were the program’s first three NCAA tournament teams, and he put up 16 points in the legendary upset of Syracuse before a 10-year pro career in Europe.

Other names on the list include former UVM hockey goaltender Tim Thomas, the program’s all-time leader in games played, wins, and saves. The Michigan native backstopped the Cats to two NCAA Tournament appearances including the Frozen Four run in 1996, and then of course he went on to a phenomenal NHL Career, leading the Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Cathy Inglese led the UVM women’s basketball program to unprecedented heights: back to back unbeaten regular seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances in 1992 and 93.

Brattleboro native Stan Dunklee captured Vermont high school titles, an NCAA title with UVM, and a handful of US National titles en route to two Olympic teams in cross country skiing. His daughter Susan is currently at her third Olympics as well for biathlon.

Erin Sullivan-Lane was a cross country and track star at Mt Mansfield in the late ‘90s before being named an All-American twice at Stanford. She still holds Vermont high school state records in the 1500 and 3000.

Bill O’Neil built his legend at Essex, coaching three different sports teams to a combined 24 state titles while Jayne Barber won 5 as the head coach of Bellows Falls girls hoops, and Ted Ryan is the David Hakins Inductee for promotion and development of sports in the state following a 50+ year career as a writer for the Rutland Herald and Burlington Free Press.

The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Induction is scheduled for April 30th.

