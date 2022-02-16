Vt. panel releases recommendations on reducing hospital wait times

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A major state investigation into long wait times shows some Vermonters are going months without the specialty health care they need.

Normally, there are three components to a functioning health care system -- quality of care, affordability, and adequate access. But for the past several years, access has not been keeping up with demand and the pandemic made that problem worse.

The report dug into systemic issues that force some Vermonters to wait for months to see some medical specialists and it contains input from stakeholders in an attempt to come up with solutions.

“For over half of specialties, wait times are over two months,” said Ena Backus, the state’s director of health care reform. Data shows neurology and dermatology patients wait the longest, sometimes over a year.

The panel wants hospitals to track wait times and make the results public. They also recommend making it easier to accept Medicaid payments, bolstering the number of physician’s assistants, increasing telehealth, speeding up licensure for all medical professionals, and doubling down on shifting away from fee-for-service payments.

A slate of hospital administrators responded to the report. “I think the real question is how do we move forward together and find ways to do this,” said Claudio Fort with the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Others we spoke with say they were concerned the study took place during the delta and omicron surges when resources were strained. They say they are still digesting the entire report and whether the state’s data is accurate.

Some are already taking action to reduce wait times and woo workers. Brattleboro Memorial Hospital is sharing specialists with bigger hospitals. The UVM Medical Center announced this week it is raising wages and bonuses. And Northeastern Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury is giving employees money for housing.

Still, officials say Vermont’s rural hospitals exacerbate the staffing challenges. “it’s a lot easier, for example, to recruit a cardiologist to Boston than to Brattleboro,” said Jeff Tieman, executive director of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

In the meantime, state leaders say wait times could get longer as Vermont’s demographic problem places a supply and demand crunch on specialty care. “We do anticipate the demand for those services may go up and the provider community may actualy go down due to retirements and people working less as they get older,” said DFR Commissioner Mike Pieciak.

Leaders say specialty care providers, hospitals, regulators, and state leaders will have to work together to solve the problem. But Interim Human Services Secretary Jenny Samuelson says Vermonters might also need to lower their expectations. “We are seeing a generational shift and a consumer demand shift for immediacy while having an expectation of the health care to serve people when they actually need care,” she said.

Most stakeholders are largely on the same page about what needs to happen and many initiatives are already in the works, some that will need approval from lawmakers next year.

Related Stories:

UVM Health Network provides update on workforce shortage plan

WCAX Investigates: The ripple effect of wait times at Vt. hospitals

Waiting Pains: The challenge of wooing doctors to Vermont

UVM Health Network hopes e-consults will shorten some wait times

State officials hold first public inquiry into long medical wait times

Vt. regulators review hospital sustainability

Skipping the ER often the way to avoid long wait times

Vermont rolls out plan to address strain on hospitals

Analysis: Will UVM Health Network’s plans fix wait time problems?

UVM Health Network plan aims to address lengthy wait times, labor struggles

Hospitals across the region grapple with staffing shortage

Hospitals face COVID challenges compounded by staffing shortages

Vermont to investigate wait times for medical appointments

UVM Health Network workers say wages compromising quality of care

UVM Medical Center copes with shortage of specialists, lengthy patient wait times

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.