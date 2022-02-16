Vt. schools, parents weigh in on unmasking policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s universal mask recommendations will expire by the end of the month, allowing highly-vaccinated schools to ditch their masks. The governor on Tuesday said the long-delayed guidelines allowing schools with an 80% vaccination rate to forego masking will kick in February 28. Melissa Cooney spoke with parents and educators who are navigating this news.

To mask or not to mask, that is the question. And soon the state is recommending that districts decide the answer based on vaccination rates.

“It does feel good, I think, to be in this phase,” said Essex Westford Superintendent Beth Cobb. She says three out of the 11 schools in her district have reached that 80% threshold but the district is waiting for more information from the Agency of Education before implementing an official next step. “If the agency says, your vaccination rate is ok and you can remove masks, that’s the direction we’ll go.”

Agency officials say some schools have calculated their own vaccination rates but that they will be working on their official list to learn which schools have hit the mark.

In some instances, Governor Phil Scott acknowledged that some schools will not be following the recommendation. That includes the Slate Valley Unified School District, where the highest vaccine percentage out of six schools is 71%.

“We have moved to a time of personal responsibility in the management of this virus. Therefore, the decisions will be left to the discretion of families and individuals for the time being,” District Superintendent Brooke Olsen Farrel wrote in a letter to families Tuesday. She adds that KN95 masks will be available for anyone who wants them.

“Our organization represents 13,000 educators from around the state and I’m guessing we’ll have 13,000 reactions to the news about masking,” said Don Tinney, president of the Vermont-NEA. He says this incremental change could cause classroom challenges for teachers and students. “There’s no visual signal that we’re all vaccinated, so I think that in of itself is an indicator of one of the difficult transitions we’re making.”

And parents have different levels of concerns, too. “I think we’re not through the woods yet. I think our kids should stay masked until we know we’re through the woods,” said Michael Martell, the parent of two students in the Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District.

“I’m sick of it all, honestly. I think the kids will be fine without it. I’m all for it,” said Reilly Burke, the parent of parent of a North Country Supervisory Union student.

Cobb says there are some questions with the new policy, including what to do when one student in the district is in a highly-vaccinated, unmasked school but their sibling is still in a masked school. There are also questions about how to manage sport events when one school is masked and the other is not, and how varying districts’ February breaks will fall on the expiration date.

Officials say masks will still be required on school busses due to federal regulations.

