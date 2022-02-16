Williston extends indoor masking mandate

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston is extending its mask mandate for indoor public spaces until March 22.

People are required to wear masks indoors at locations that are open to the public.

If you break the rule, you could face a fine. It’s $50 for the first offense and up to $500 for a third offense.

There are exceptions to the rule for children under 2, people with disabilities, when people are eating and at places of worship.

