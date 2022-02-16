Advertisement

Williston extends indoor masking mandate

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston is extending its mask mandate for indoor public spaces until March 22.

People are required to wear masks indoors at locations that are open to the public.

If you break the rule, you could face a fine. It’s $50 for the first offense and up to $500 for a third offense.

There are exceptions to the rule for children under 2, people with disabilities, when people are eating and at places of worship.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Vermont men are facing child pornography charges in back-to-back but unrelated arrests.
2 Vermonters face child porn charges in unrelated arrests
Vt. Education Sec. Dan French at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. to lift masking guidelines for highly vaccinated schools
Jan Michael Valverde and Jessica Robishaw
Vt. police arrest 1 for attempted murder, still seeking 2nd suspect
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good
A bomb threat forced evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School in Jericho on Tuesday.
Bomb threat forces evacuations at Mount Mansfield Union High School

Latest News

x
Williston extends indoor masking mandate
x
Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington
FILE Photo of Killington.
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
File image
Trooper hurt in construction zone crash on Maine, NH border