SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival ended early because of the weather this week.

The Ice Palace has already started coming down.

With winds, rain, and warm temperatures coming Wednesday and Thursday, organizers say it was time to say goodbye.

Due to the impending danger from high winds, rain and temperatures in the 50s on Thursday, the Ice Palace will be closed... Posted by Saranac Lake Winter Carnival on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

