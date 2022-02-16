BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A variety of active weather will impact our region through the end of the work week. A High Wind Warning is in effect for parts of the Champlain Valley through early Thursday night with wind gusts up to 60mph possible. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for parts of northwestern Vermont and northern New York for gusts up to 50mph through Wednesday night.

Rain will develop from north to south starting Thursday morning, falling heavy at times through the day. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of Vermont and northern New York from Thursday afternoon into Friday. Heavy rain combined with snowmelt could cause river rises and possible ice jam flooding. Rain totals could be over an inch by Thursday night. It will be breezy and warm as well with highs reaching the the low mid 50s.

Colder temperatures will arrive on Thursday night, changing rain over to sleet, freezing rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northwestern Vermont and northern New York from Thursday night into Friday morning for the potential of mixed precipitation and icy travel through Friday morning. Any lingering snow showers will end on Friday morning, as temperatures continue to fall through the 20s.

The weekend is looking a lot less active and more seasonable. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for a few snow showers. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.