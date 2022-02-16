BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone, and hang on tight! We are in for a wild ride in the weather over the next couple of days.

After yet another cold start to the day, we will finally warm things up as we go through the day, with temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and low 40s. But that warmer air will also be coming in on strong, gusty south winds, which could lead to downed tree branches and power lines, especially in the northern Champlain Valley and northern NY, where wind gusts could be as high as 55 mph.

As a strong frontal system approaches from the west, rain showers will start to move in overnight as temperatures continue to rise. Those temperatures will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s early on Thursday. But as the cold front slowly moves through the area from NW to SE, there will be periods of rain, which could come down hard & heavy at times throughout the day.

The combination of those downpours, along with snowmelt from warm air, could lead to ice breaking up on rivers and streams, leading to possible ice jams and potential flooding problems.

The rain will change over to sleet & freezing rain late Thursday into Friday morning, from NW to S, and then eventually to some snow, about 1-4″ worth for most of us, but as much as 6″ or more near the St. Lawrence Valley in northern NY. That will be after the sharp cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop rapidly below the freezing mark, so any wet ground from the rain and sleet will be freezing up by the Friday morning commute.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the 20s and teens on Friday.

The weather will settle down over the weekend with more typical mid-February weather on tap - a few snow showers on Saturday, and partly sunny skies on Sunday, with seasonable temperatures each day.

Another warm-up will start next week. Monday should be dry, but there is a chance for rain & snow on Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping up with all the wild swings in the weather over the next couple of days, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

