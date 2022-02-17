Bill would expand northern border commission another decade

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill introduced by a group of U.S. senators in northern New England would allow a 10-year reauthorization for a commission that provides funding and jobs for economic development projects across the region.

New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office says the Northern Border Regional Commission bill “encourages business retention and expansion, invests in public infrastructure and promotes tourism.”

The bill broadens the commission’s ability to award grants to projects to address the opioid epidemic and other substance use disorders; child care and health care needs; and housing construction or rehabilitation.

