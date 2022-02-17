Billings Farm and Museum celebrates ‘Magic of Maple’

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Sugaring season is upon us and the Billings Farm and Museum is celebrating. For the next 10 days, guests at the landmark site in Woodstock will have a chance to learn about Vermont’s liquid gold.

“Magic of Maple” is the celebration underway at the Billings Farm and Museum. And with Presidents Day Weekend looming, museum staff hope people will come and enjoy.

The museum is not normally open during the week during the winter. However, now through the 27th, they are, so they decided to have the two-week festival right now, even though we’re a little ahead of traditional maple sugaring season.

There’s a lot to learn, too, from sugar on snow demonstrations to maple displays and stories.

They have trees tapped around the property, maple popcorn and sleigh rides, weather permitting.

The goal is to showcase the versatility of maple.

“It really is a way for us to celebrate that as a product, and also teach people who might not know about the process of maple sugaring a little bit about what that’s like,” said Christine Scales of the Billings Farm and Museum.

Of course, guests visiting for the Magic of Maple can also enjoy the rest of the property, including the animals and exhibits. And they currently have calves.

I had my first sugar on snow Thursday and learned more about the sweet science behind making this sweet maple treat from Adele Bassett of the Billings Farm and Museum. Watch the video to see.

Sugar on Snow demonstrations are just one of the many maple-themed events happening throughout the Magic of Maple celebration. Click here for all the details.

