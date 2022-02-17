Advertisement

Colchester home damaged in fire

Another police officer in our region on routine patrol finds a fire, this time in Colchester.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The officer spotted flames at a vacant home on Main Street Wednesday night around 5 p.m.

Several crews from various departments responded to put out the flames, but the one-story house is damaged.

Traffic was down to one lane for 2.5 hours.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is not suspicious.

Earlier this week we told you about a police officer on patrol in Enfield, N.H. who spotted a duplex on fire.

