Colchester home damaged in fire

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Another police officer in our region on routine patrol finds a fire, this time in Colchester.

The officer spotted flames at a vacant home on Main Street Wednesday night around 5 p.m.

Several crews from various departments responded to put out the flames, but the one-story house is damaged.

Traffic was down to one lane for 2.5 hours.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is not suspicious.

Earlier this week we told you about a police officer on patrol in Enfield, N.H. who spotted a duplex on fire.

