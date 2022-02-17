Advertisement

Condos proud of bringing Vt. secretary of state’s office into digital age

Vt. Sec. of State Jim Condos-File photo
Vt. Sec. of State Jim Condos-File photo(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says he’s proud of the work he’s done to bring the office into the digital age.

Condos, 71, recently announced he will not run for reelection.

He says it’s time to retire, travel and enjoy his family.

The Democrat has served as secretary of state since 2011. Before that, he was a state senator for eight years and on the South Burlington City Council for 18 years.

Condos says one of his biggest accomplishments is bringing the secretary of state’s office into the digital age, moving from an all-paper-run office to nearly 100% online.

“We’ve become more efficient, more accountable, more credible and more transparent over time. That has made a huge difference,” said Condos, D-Vt. Secretary of State.

