Fire forces evacuations at Essex Junction laundromat

By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Junction laundromat was evacuated Thursday due to a dryer fire.

Essex Junction fire officials say one of the dryers inside the laundromat located at the Essex Junction Shopping Center caught on fire around 3:30 p.m.

Essex Junction Fire Department Lt. Keith Rivers said when he arrived at the scene, there was heavy smoke inside the building.

He said they tried to put the fire out with two extinguishers but that didn’t work.

That’s when firefighters went inside and did a fire attack and knocked down the flames.

He said they’re trying to figure out what started the fire.

“It appears to be something in the dryer. We haven’t determined that yet. They’re in the process of tearing the dryer apart,” Rivers said.

About 8-10 people were inside the laundromat at the time of the fire. Rivers said everyone got out safely and no one was injured.

