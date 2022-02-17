Advertisement

Former NH basketball coach faces new child sex-abuse allegations

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire college assistant basketball coach faces new charges in Farmington of paying minors to engage in sexual conduct and buying a child sex-abuse image, following his recent arrest in Concord on multiple counts of manufacturing child sex abuse images.

Forty-seven-year-old Joshua Pincoske remains jailed without bail. He was arrested this week, accused of meeting with two 17-year-old girls in 2020 and paying them to engage in sexual activity. One girl later identified him to police.

It wasn’t immediately known if Pincoske had entered a plea on the new charges. A phone message seeking comment was left with his attorney. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
F-35A Lightning II aircraft depart the VTANG Base in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good
Justin Manly
Police arrest suspect in December arson

Latest News

sdf
Senate drops plan for juvenile facility at former Windsor prison
sdf
Vermont working through appeals for denied unemployment claims
sdf
Vt. health officials present school PCB testing protocols to lawmakers
A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
MM
Sugar on snow demo