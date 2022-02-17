Former NH basketball coach faces new child sex-abuse allegations

FARMINGTON, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire college assistant basketball coach faces new charges in Farmington of paying minors to engage in sexual conduct and buying a child sex-abuse image, following his recent arrest in Concord on multiple counts of manufacturing child sex abuse images.

Forty-seven-year-old Joshua Pincoske remains jailed without bail. He was arrested this week, accused of meeting with two 17-year-old girls in 2020 and paying them to engage in sexual activity. One girl later identified him to police.

It wasn’t immediately known if Pincoske had entered a plea on the new charges. A phone message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)