Advertisement

Harris Hill celebrates a century

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A famous southern Vermont ski jump is celebrating a big birthday this weekend.

Harris Hill in Brattleboro has been a Vermont ski jumping destination for 100 years. The 90-meter jump is New England’s only Olympic-size venue.

To celebrate the milestone, they’re expanding their usual two-day annual event this weekend to three days. There will be fireworks and demonstration jumping and more on Friday night ahead of the ski jumping over the weekend.

Cat Vigliezoni spoke with Brattleboro native Spencer Knickerbocker about the big plans.

Related Stories:

Sculpture celebrates 100th anniversary of Harris Hill Ski Jump

New book chronicles Harris Hill Ski Jump’s history

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killington-File photo
Police: Parents skiing at Killington leave child alone in car
A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
F-35A Lightning II aircraft depart the VTANG Base in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
Jet takeoffs cause early morning ruckus in Burlington
Burlington Town Mall after closing in February 2022.
Burlington’s downtown mall closes for good
Justin Manly
Police arrest suspect in December arson

Latest News

sdf
Senate drops plan for juvenile facility at former Windsor prison
sdf
Vermont working through appeals for denied unemployment claims
sdf
Vt. health officials present school PCB testing protocols to lawmakers
A head-on crash in Orleans County killed two teens and left one woman in the hospital with...
Community mourns 2 Vermont teens killed in head-on crash
MM
Sugar on snow demo