Harris Hill celebrates a century

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A famous southern Vermont ski jump is celebrating a big birthday this weekend.

Harris Hill in Brattleboro has been a Vermont ski jumping destination for 100 years. The 90-meter jump is New England’s only Olympic-size venue.

To celebrate the milestone, they’re expanding their usual two-day annual event this weekend to three days. There will be fireworks and demonstration jumping and more on Friday night ahead of the ski jumping over the weekend.

Cat Vigliezoni spoke with Brattleboro native Spencer Knickerbocker about the big plans.

Related Stories:

Sculpture celebrates 100th anniversary of Harris Hill Ski Jump

New book chronicles Harris Hill Ski Jump’s history

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.