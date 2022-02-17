How will federal cash affect school budgets this Town Meeting Day?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Town Meeting Day is March 1, less than two weeks away and school budgets are on the ballot. But this year, Vermont’s education system is awash in cash. So what will that mean for your school and your bottom line?

March meetings are approaching and districts are warning local school spending plans before they head to voters.

School budgets, how they’re calculated and what effect they have on property taxes is complex.

All local school budgets approved on Town Meeting Day are funded through the state education fund, which right now is hovering around $1.8 billion.

Vermont lawmakers are beginning to build their annual budget and craft property tax proposals. House Ways and Means Chair Janet Ancel is reviewing proposed school budgets. Rates vary from town to town.

“Budgets are created locally and they’re voted locally and that’s a strong tradition of local control,” said Rep. Ancel, D-Calais.

She says statewide property tax rates are slated to rise on average by 4%.

Meanwhile, pandemic relief cash is still flowing through the economy and has created a $90 million surplus in the education fund.

In Burlington, voters will choose whether to pass a $98 million school spending plan, a 3% increase. But property taxes are slated to go down 7%.

“We have factored that surplus into our estimate for the impact on taxpayers,” Superintendent Tom Flanagan said.

But where that surplus cash will go is up in the air.

Gov. Phil Scott wants to invest half of it-- $45 million-- in career technical centers and return the other $45 million to taxpayers through property rebates.

Lawmakers are still considering how to spend it.

“I think voters should not assume that the full $90 million is going to come back to them. Some of it may but that decision hasn’t been made,” Ancel said.

Ancel says there are all kinds of ideas, from special education to school facilities or even tech centers.

“All that money is going to be used to support students in one way or another, even if it’s used for school constructions it’s supporting students,” Ancel said.

Voters cast their ballots on March 1 even though it’s not clear where that surplus cash is going to go.

