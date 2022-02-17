Icy roads lead to tractor-trailer rollover in Norton

NORTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ice-slicked roads led to a tractor-trailer rollover near the Canadian border Thursday morning.

The Colebrook Chronicle reports the big rig had just crossed customs from Canada when the driver ran into trouble in the town of Norton. Road conditions were poor with black ice and rescue crews had a hard time getting to the scene.

The driver was able to get out of the truck.

