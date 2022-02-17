Advertisement

Icy roads lead to tractor-trailer rollover in Norton

Ice-slicked roads led to a tractor trailer rollover in Norton Thursday morning.
Ice-slicked roads led to a tractor trailer rollover in Norton Thursday morning.(Courtesy: Colebrook Chronicle)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ice-slicked roads led to a tractor-trailer rollover near the Canadian border Thursday morning.

The Colebrook Chronicle reports the big rig had just crossed customs from Canada when the driver ran into trouble in the town of Norton. Road conditions were poor with black ice and rescue crews had a hard time getting to the scene.

The driver was able to get out of the truck.

